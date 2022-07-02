Anganwadi workers stage protest at Jantar Mantar

Shruti said that they demand all the dues of the anganwadi workers and helpers up to the month of April must be paid and that arrears of the terminated workers must be cleared without any condition.



Speaking about the new labour codes, she said, The four labour codes are yet another bounty to the capitalists. The anti-worker labour codes are in continuation with the unabated attack by the central government on workers' rights.



More than 200 Anganwadi workers and helpers gathered at Jantar Mantar and staged a sit-in protest.



The Anganwadi workers do not come under these labour laws, but when we fight for our regularisation we are seeking these same rights. Any attack on labour laws is an attack on our right to unionise, Shruti said.