ANI media files Rs 2 crore defamation suit against Wikipedia in Delhi HC

ANI Media has filed a defamation suit against Wikipedia at Delhi High Court over allegedly slanderous description of the news agency. The matter has been posted for hearing on 20 August.

Justice Navin Chawla issued a notice to Wikipedia on ANI’s plea seeking interim relief to restrain Wikipedia from publishing allegedly defamatory content about the news agency on its platform. It has sought removal of its description and has sought Rs 2 crore as damages from Wikipedia.

In its description for ANI, the Wikipedia page states that ANI "has been criticised for having served as a propaganda tool for the incumbent central government, distributing materials from a vast network of fake news websites, and misreporting events”.

ANI said that Wikipedia has published false and defamatory content with malicious intent of tarnishing the news agency's reputation and goodwill.

Appearing for ANI, advocate Sidhanth Kumar said that the content in the description is defamatory. He said that Wikipedia, which is an intermediary, is a platform which is now used as a public utility and cannot behave as a private actor. He pointed out that Wikipedia has closed ANI’s pages for editing.

Justice Chawla remarked that Wikipedia can have opinions and that it will explain its actions before the court. “They are entitled to have opinions…They'll come and explain. It's a case of defamation,” said the court.