Anil Deshmukh 'untainted', victim of probe agencies, says Sanjay Raut

"I have experienced the same trauma he (Deshmukh) has undergone for over a year, so I specially came to see him. During his long innings in the public life of many decades, he has worked with many leaders and always enjoyed a clean image," said Raut, who was released on bail in November after spending 110 days in jail in an ED case.



However, Raut said that like him, even Deshmukh was targetted by the Central government through the federal probe agencies which are being deployed against political rivals in Maharashtra, Delhi, Jharkhand, Bihar, and other opposition-ruled states.



"We have ruled here for two-and-half-years, we have also seen the 10 years of the UPA government closely... But never were political rivals hounded in the way it is being done now through blatant misuse of various probe agencies by the Central government. We have never treated even our enemies like this," thundered Raut.