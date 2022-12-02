Anil Deshmukh's bail application to get priority due to his medical condition, HC to hear plea on Dec 6

"He needs to be released. He is a chronic patient," Chaudhari said.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the CBI, opposed the same and said he is getting proper treatment in jail whenever required.

"His present medical condition needs to be ascertained. Medical condition is not static...it keeps changing," Singh said.



Justice Karnik after hearing the matter briefly said the court would hear the bail plea on merits.



"I am satisfied that we can proceed with the hearing on merits and give it priority. This is my prima facie opinion that priority should be given. One of the medical ailment (that Deshmukh is suffering from) is degenerative," Justice Karnik said.



The court said it would hear the plea on December 6.



The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader is in jail since November last year after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. In April this year, he was arrested by the CBI in the corruption case.



He is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison.

Deshmukh was granted bail by the high court last month in the ED case. His bail plea in the corruption case was, however, rejected by the special CBI court noting that there was prima facie evidence against him.