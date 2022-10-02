Ankita Bhandari murder: Parties observe 'Uttarakhand bandh'

The heinous Ankita murder case, which took place in Pauri district of Uttarakhand, drew sharp response from people.



Various organisations have accused the police and the Uttarakhand government of delaying the investigation into the murder case and shielding the accused.



In order to maintain law and order in Dehradun, the district has been divided into nine super zones, 21 zones and 43 sectors by the SSP so that no untoward incident happens during this bandh.



SSP Kunwar said that strict action will be taken against any individual who indulges in violent activities during the bandh.



The Congress has directed the district and metropolitan party committees to ensure their participation while fully supporting the bandh.