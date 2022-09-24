Ankita case: Prime accused's factory set on fire, Opposition burns govt's effigy

On Friday, the protesters had vandalised Pulkit's resort. On the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the resort has been razed to the ground.



Expressing deep grief over the incident, Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said: "This is a heart-breaking incident that shames humanity. We have lost a daughter of Uttarakhand for which we all are sad."



She also expressed condolences to the bereaved family.



The Speaker said that the state government and she herself are with Ankita's family, assuring that justice will prevail and the gulity will be punished.



"Now we have to think as to how much the revenue police is effective in the area. Should revenue police be given policing rights. Strict decisions need to be taken about probing all the illegal resorts," she said.



Pulkit and his two aides have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.



Teams of Municipal Council and Revenue Department have reached Pulkit's place where Vinod Arya said, "We will cooperate with the administration."