Anonymous donors 76 per cent, voluntary donors less than 7…

A higher percentage of the total income of even regional parties is derived from ‘unknown sources’, including electoral bonds from donors unknown to the parties!

An analysis of the various parties’ audited reports and contribution reports submitted to the Election Commission by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) reveals that while national parties derive 66 per cent of their total income from unknown donors, the percentage for regional parties is even higher, at 76 per cent.

In the year 2021–22, the top five regional parties that benefitted from allegedly anonymous donors were the following:

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK): ₹ 306.025 crore

Biju Janata Dal (BJD): ₹ 291.096 crore

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS): ₹ 153.037 crore

Yuvajana Shramika Rythu (YSR)-Congress: ₹ 60.018 crore

Janata Dal (United) : ₹ 48.3617 crore