Another 60–70 detained at Jantar Mantar, a day after mass detentions
Neha Bora announces march from India Gate to Jantar Mantar on Sunday, 4 October, over alleged assaults against women protestors and journalists
Delhi Police said 60–70 people were detained at Jantar Mantar on Saturday during protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Kapil Sibal, Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan joined the demonstration; police reported minor injuries to some personnel during a scuffle.
Three FIRs were registered over Friday’s protests, when more than 1,000 demonstrators were detained.
Between 60 and 70 people were detained at Jantar Mantar on Saturday as protesters renewed their demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Delhi Police said.
Officials said some police personnel suffered minor injuries during a scuffle with demonstrators.
Senior advocate and MP Kapil Sibal, political activist Yogendra Yadav and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan participated in the protest, which followed Friday’s mobilisation and the detention of more than 1,000 protesters.
Police say no permission granted
Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Police reiterated that restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, remained in force throughout New Delhi district.
In a post on X, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, said the restrictions were intended to protect public safety, maintain order and keep traffic moving.
Police said the order prohibited unauthorised assemblies, speeches, slogan-shouting, processions, demonstrations and dharnas, among other specified activities.
They also said no permission had been granted for Saturday’s protest and that the district police had received no prior intimation of such a gathering.
Citizens were urged to comply with the order, with police warning that violations would attract legal action.
Three FIRs over Friday’s demonstrations
Protesters had also gathered at Jantar Mantar on Friday despite the restrictions. The demonstrations involved Aam Aadmi Party leaders and several Left-wing student organisations, including the Students’ Federation of India.
Delhi Police registered at least three FIRs in connection with Friday’s protests. Two were lodged at Parliament Street police station and one at Connaught Place police station, officials said.
The cases were registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, concerning disobedience of an order issued by a public servant.
Officials said no individual or organisation had been specifically named as an accused in the FIRs. However, the accounts recorded in the cases included details of organisers and organisations that had proposed or participated in the demonstrations.
With IANS inputs