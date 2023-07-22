Another accused has been arrested in the Manipur viral video case

With one more arrest, the total number of arrests in connection with the parading of two disrobed women in Kangpokpi district on May 4, has risen to five.

Police said that the fifth accused was arrested from Thoubal district this morning.

A local court in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Friday sent the four accused to police custody for 11 days to facilitate the police investigation of the horrendous crime, which shook the entire nation.

Officials in Imphal said that on the plea of the investigation officer of the case, the judicial magistrate first class in Thoubal sent the four to police custody till July 31.

The accused were produced before the court through video conferencing.