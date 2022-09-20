Another case of food poisoning in Telangana schools, 31 fall ill

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Prabhakar Reddy said the condition of the students was stable. He ordered an inquiry into the incident.



Officials said it appeared that due to the shortage of staff, rice was not washed before cooking.



Students said that they had complained to the principal about insects found in the food which was served to them, but no action was taken.



This is the latest in a series of incidents of food poisoning at the government-run residential educational institutions in the state.