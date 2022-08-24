Another cloudburst hits Uttarakhand's Tehri, farm lands inundated

Uttarakhand's Tehri district bore the brunt of another cloudburst on Wednesday as heavy rains led to the overflowing of Nelchami rivulet in Chirbatia village, inundating irrigated farm lands.





However, preliminary reports did not mention any casualty, the district disaster management office here said.



Some bridges on the Moolgarh-Tharti road have been damaged. The road is blocked near Tharti and traffic along the route is disrupted, it said.