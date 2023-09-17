'Another election jumla': Congress slams Modi over PM Vishwakarma Yojana

The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the launch of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, alleging that he is "offering yet another election jumla (gimmick)" but continues to be "selectively silent" on the issue of caste census.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the people "won't be fooled again" and it is time for "Prime Minister Modi's retirement".

Earlier on Sunday, Modi launched the Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana for traditional artisans and craftsmen, and inaugurated the Rs 5,400-crore first phase of the state-of-the-art India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) -- 'Yashobhoomi' -- at Dwarka in Delhi.

"Today I dedicate Yashobhoomi to every labourer, every Vishwakarma of the nation," Modi said.