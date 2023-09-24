Another facility in Amethi accused of negligence leading to patient's death

A hospital in this district has been accused of negligence in treatment which allegedly led to the death of a pregnant woman following a cesarean operation, days after the license of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi was suspended over a similar charge.

The father-in-law of the deceased woman has filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station and with the health department, demanding action against the doctors and staffers of Janta Hospital at Musafirkhana in Amethi.

The district's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Anshuman Singh on Sunday said legal action will be taken after the probe report comes.

In his police complaint, the woman's father-in-law claimed that Suman, who was in the final stages of pregnancy, had visited Janata Hospital on September 15 for a routine checkup. A doctor told her that needed to undergo c-section surgery, the complainant said.