Another hate speech case registered against P.C. George in Kerala

Meanwhile, George is understood to have approached a lower court, here to seek anticipatory bail but the Kerala Police has filed a petition seeking cancellation of his bail granted on May 1 and will be heard in the state capital on Wednesday.



On May 1, after securing the bail, George told mediapersons: "The Judiciary in India is for justice and the Honourable Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and his police had arrested me as a Ramzan gift to Islamic terror groups."



George, who has been a legislator for seven terms, had lost the 2021 Assembly elections from his home constituency Poonjar and the one major reason why he lost is he antagonised the Muslim community in his constituency, who for long has been his mainstay.



Despite several attempts to reach George, his phone was switched off.