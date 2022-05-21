Another honour killing in Hyderabad, Man stabbed to death in public

Panwar, resident of Kolsawadi in Begum Bazar area who was into retail groundnut business, had a love marriage about one-and-a-half years ago with Sanjana (20), a resident of the same area but belonging to another caste. A child was born to them about one-and- a-half months ago.



As Sanjana's family was against the marriage, they developed a grudge against Neeraj. They were allegedly planning murder for last six months. For one week they conducted a recee to know Neeraj's movements from shop to his house. Since the weather on Friday was cloudy and there were not many people on the road, they decided to execute the plot.



The assailants, who came on two bikes, escaped after committing the crime. Police shifted Neeraj to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.