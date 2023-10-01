Another jolt to BRS as MLC quits, to join Congress

In another blow to Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of the state Assembly elections, a prominent leader and legislator quit the party on Sunday. He has decided to join the Congress.

Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, a member of Telangana's Legislative Council, resigned from the BRS soon after his meeting with state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy and other leaders.

Narayan Reddy and his supporters are likely to join the Congress party soon. The MLC has been reportedly assured Congress ticket from the Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency.

His joining is likely to strengthen the Congress party in united Mahabubnagar district.

In his resignation letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Narayan Reddy expressed hope that Telangana would see development under the Congress rule.