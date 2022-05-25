Another man mauled to death by tiger in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) North, Sundresh said, "We have warned locals to stay away from the forest area. We are installing motion sensor cameras to monitor movement of tigers. The tiger had not eaten human flesh, and so we cannot term it a man-eater. We are taking steps to avert any human casualty in future."



This is the 18th such incident since 2020 and fifth such incident since October 2021, said officials.



Earlier on Saturday, a 30-year-old man Mahesh of Dumeda village was killed in a tiger attack.