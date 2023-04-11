Another power couple heads for divorce; now it's Raja Bhaiya

However, Raja Bhaiya later told reporters that Akshay had not done anything wrong and he was with him.



People close to Raja Bhaiya claim that Bhanvi has been living in Delhi for the past three years - an indication that things were not well between the couple.



Sources confirmed that there were several efforts by family members and friends to make the couple sort out their differences but in vain.



Raja Bhaiya and Bhanvi Singh got married in February 1995, two years after he entered active politics.