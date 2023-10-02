'Another surgical strike': Congress attacks Centre over armed forces' new disability pension rules

The Congress on Sunday, 1 October slammed the Central government over the new disability pension of armed forces, terming it "another surgical strike" on defence forces which would impact their respect and morale.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress Ex-Servicemen Department Chairman Rohit Chaudhary said: "Modi government has made yet another surgical strike on Indian defence forces by bringing new disability pension of Indian defence forces which is one more step towards downgrading the respect and morale of our forces."

"We, the defence veterans, reject this new pension policy and ask the government to immediately withdraw the letter.

"The new disability pension rules signify a substantial shift in the armed forces’ compensation structure, aiming to address disparities but will create much more anomalies and reduction of disability elements of the pension, due to renaming and converting into an ex gratia relief to be given on monthly basis calling it as 'impairment relief' instead of 'disability pension', besides bringing it in the ambit of Income Tax regulations," he said.

The new rules will replace the old eligibility criteria and pension calculation method which will impact existing pensioners and have a long term effect on the morale of the serving soldiers who are fighting on the borders, who will think what will happen to them if they became disabled due to exigencies of services and what will they get from the government and nation when they retire at any future date.

"Worst is for the people who will be invalidated or boarded out as they will not get any disability pensionary benefits if their service is below 10 years," he added.