Anti-Brahmin-Baniya slogans on walls of JNU spark controversy

A controversy has once again erupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), this time over the walls of several buildings on the university campus being defaced with anti-Brahmin and anti-Baniya slogans.



Slogans against the Brahmin community were seen on the walls of JNU's School of International Studies.

Some of the slogans on the walls read "Brahmins Leave The Campus", "Brahmins-Baniyas, we are coming for you! You will not be spared" and "Go back to the Shakha".



Several students and student organisations of the university have expressed their displeasure over this. However, the university administration is yet to take any action.



Photos depicting anti-Brahmin and anti-Baniya slogans on JNU campus have been shared widely on social media.



The slogan 'Shakha Laut Jao' was written on the door of the cabin of a female professor of the university. According to some JNU students, the female professor was "held hostage" for 3 days by the Left wing students in 2019.