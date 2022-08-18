Anti-CAA protests return to northeast

The anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) agitations returned to the northeastern region after two years with the North East Students' Organisations (NESO) staging protests across the capitals of northeastern states on Wednesday in support of various demands including scrapping of the contentious law.



In Assam, a protest meeting was held by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) against the CAA.



The AASU is one of the constituents of the NESO, an apex students' body of eight organisations in the northeastern region. NESO Advisor and AASU leader Samujjal Bhattacharya said that NESO staged peaceful protests at all the state capitals.



The protest is also pertaining to issues related to floods, influx of migrants, complete scrapping of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, providing constitutional safeguards to the indigenous communities, the imposition of Inner Line Permit (ILP) to protect the indigenous people in all northeastern states and implementation of the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, 1985.