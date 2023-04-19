Anti-CAA stir: SC refuses to discharge Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi in NIA case, grants bail pending trial

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld an order of the Gauhati High Court which had set aside the discharge of independent Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi in connection with a case related to anti-CAA protests and suspected Maoist links.

Allowing an appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the high court had remanded the matter back to the trial court to conduct a fresh hearing on the question of framing of charge against all the four accused persons including Gogoi.

A top court bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal confirmed the high court order in "all respects".

The top court, however, granted bail to Gogoi pending trial while noting that he has suffered incarceration for about 567 days.