Anti-encroachment action around 'dargah' in east Delhi

An anti-encroachment action was taken around a 'dargah' near Hasanpur bus depot in east Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

It was undertaken as part of a "joint action" involving multiple authorities, they said.

"The action taken to remove encroachment from around the dargah near Hasanpur bus depot is nearly complete. The land belongs to DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board) and PWD (Public Works Department). Another one is underway in Ghazipur area, around a 'dargah' there," a senior official said.