Anti-encroachment drive intensified in Kashmir: Officials

The anti-encroachment drive by Jammu and Kashmir administration intensified on Saturday as the land illegally occupied by "influential persons" was retrieved at many places in the valley, officials said.

Various political parties have demanded that the poor be spared in the drive.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assured that "only influential and powerful people who misused their position and violated the law to encroach upon the state land" would face action.