Anti-encroachment drive new weapon for BJP to persecute people of J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

The anti-encroachment drive launched in Jammu and Kashmir is a new "weapon" for the BJP government to "persecute" people and uproot them from their homes, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters in Srinagar, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister called upon the people of the Union Territory to unite in order to fight against this "onslaught".

"This is a new weapon being used by the BJP government, like they have the UAPA, PSA, NIA, ED and other agencies, to persecute the people of Jammu and Kashmir and uproot them from their homes," the People's Democratic Party (PDP) president said.