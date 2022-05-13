Anti-encroachment drive to continue in Delhi

The protestors were later joined by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and within an hour, the agitation turned violent and the legislator was detained by the police. Following which, people, in large numbers, tried to resist his detention and resorted to stone pelting.



The police had to use force to disperse the crowd. Amidst the pandemonium, several people were detained.



The situation in the area remained tense for a few hours and then gradually turned normal. MLA Khan and his 5 supporters were later arrested under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 ( Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commitAted in prosecution of common object) and 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code. He is currently in judicial custody.