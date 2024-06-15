Anti-government march rocks Pakistan-occupied Kashmir again

The Public Action Committee (PAC), the organisation that forced the Pakistan government and the legislative government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) -- also known as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) -- to its knees, forcing it to act on its demands of reduced electricity rates, subsidised prices of flour bags and reduction on privileges to government officials, has again taken to the streets, initiating another massive long march against the government's failure to meet its promised commitments and arrests of Kashmiris.

On the call of the PAC, numerous protesters started their anti-government rally from the Poonch area, marching towards Kotli.

The march kept growing bigger and bigger as it passed through different areas, with many people joining the rally, and chanting anti-government and pro-freedom slogans.

"The government made an agreement with us the last time we protested. They committed to a reduction to electricity units. But all of that was false and a fraud as all Kashmiris have received their bills this month with the same high unit rates in their electricity bills," said one of the protesters from Palandri.

"Then they raided and arrested our leaders and supporters. They have taken into custody at least 200 of our people. We will not tolerate this aggression. The people of Kashmir have spoken and will not let this government and its forces pressure us anymore," he added.