Anti-pollution Stage-IV curbs lifted in Delhi-NCR after air quality improves

The Centre on Saturday ordered the revocation of a ban on construction work related to linear public projects in Delhi-NCR and the entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers into the national capital following an improvement air quality in the region due to favourable wind speed and direction.

These measures constitute the final stage, Stage IV, of the Centre's air pollution control plan, which is activated at least three days before the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpasses the 450-mark in the capital.