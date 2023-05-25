Anti-tobacco warnings for OTT programmes soon, health ministry to amend rules

India will become a global leader in tobacco regulation by implementing the regulation on OTT. India can set an example to the world, he said.



According to the proposed amendments to the Rules, the display of tobacco products or their use in online curated content will not be extended to the display of brands of cigarettes or other tobacco products.



If the publishers fail to comply with the provisions an inter-ministerial committee consisting of representatives from the ministries of health, information and broadcasting and electronics and information technology shall issue notice giving reasonable opportunity to them giving reasonable opportunity to explain such failure and make appropriate modifications in the content, another source said.



"According to the daft notification, "online curated content" means any curated catalogue of audio-visual content, other than news and current affairs, which is owned by, licensed to or contracted to be transmitted by a publisher of online curated content and made available on demand over the internet or computer networks.



"It includes films, audio-visual programmes, documentaries, television programmes, serials, series, podcasts and other such content," the source added.