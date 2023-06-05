Antilia case: SC grants 3-week interim bail to ex-cop Pradeep Sharma

In January this year, a division bench of the high court comprising Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and R.N. Laddha, dismissed Sharma's appeal challenging a special NIA Court order which had rejected his bail plea in February 2022.



The SUV laden with gelatin and a death threat to the Ambani family was found abandoned near the iconic Antilia building on February 25, 2021, and on March 5, the vehicle owner Hiran was found dead in the Thane Creek.



The NIA which took over the probe from Maharashtra Police and arrested Sharma in June 2021, contended that he allegedly conspired with another sacked policeman Sachin Vaze to finish off Hiran, considered a 'weak link' in the entire conspiracy to terrorise the Ambanis.



The NIA said that Hiran was in the know of the entire plot and the accused Sharma-Vaze were worried that he would spill the beans on them, so they plotted to eliminate him.