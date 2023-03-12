Anurag Thakur questions BBC's journalistic independence

"In yet another interesting exhibit, BBC suspends airing of a documentary it shot over fears that it would anger a section of society," he said.



"Fake narrative setting and ethical journalism are inherently contradictory. Those indulging in malicious propaganda forged in concocted facts can obviously never be expected to have the moral fibre or the courage to stand up for journalistic independence,"Thakur said.



The government had, in January, banned the BBC documentary 'The Modi Question' on the 2002 Gujarat riots and termed it as a propaganda piece.



The BBC has stood by the documentary, calling it "rigorously researched according to highest editorial standards".