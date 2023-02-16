Any committee other than JPC will be exercise in 'exoneration': Cong on Adani issue

"Where the allegations are of close, intertwined proximity between the ruling dispensation, the government of India and the Adani Group, the setting up of a committee with terms of reference proposed by the Government of India can hardly carry any insignia or reassurance of independence or transparency," he said.



"It is an exercise initiated by the two principal actors the government and the Adani Group to cover up, avoid, evade and bury all genuine scrutiny. It is becoming clear that the proposed Committee is part of a carefully orchestrated exercise by these vested interests to prevent any real investigation into the Adani Group's relationship with the ruling regime," the Congress leader alleged.



"If the prime minister and his government are to be held accountable, any committee other than a JPC will be nothing but an exercise in legitimisation and exoneration," he claimed.



Ramesh said given the nature of the allegations, it is imperative that the "link" between Adani and the ruling regime is examined in the full light of day by elected officials accountable to the public.