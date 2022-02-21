AP Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passes away

Andhra Pradesh Industries and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has passed away of heart attack in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, a close aide said.



He was 50 and is survived by wife, a daughter and a son.



Goutham Reddy returned to Hyderabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Dubai, where the AP Industries Department set up a stall in the ongoing Dubai Expo to attract investments into the state.