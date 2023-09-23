AP Skill Development Corporation scam: CID interrogates Chandrababu Naidu in prison

The first day of questioning of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu by the Andhra Pradesh CID in the case relating to Skill Development Corporation scam concluded in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

According to M R Ravi Kiran, DIG (Prisons), the first day of interrogation of Naidu was over.

However, Naidu was not virtually produced before the Court by CID officials today, he said adding that he could be produced after the completion of inquiry on Sunday through online mode.

The DIG noted that Naidu was allowed to take breaks during the interrogation and access one lawyer as directed by the special Anti-Corruption Bureau court.

The Court had on Friday granted the CID two days' custody of 73-year old TDP chief for further interrogation in the case.