Apart from India's northwestern region, all others witnessed deficient rainfall

In August, the monsoon has fallen significantly short of the long-term average, registering a deficit of 30 per cent, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a report.

The southern regions of India, in particular, have experienced notably dry conditions.

After starting the month on a positive note with a 5 per cent surplus due to a wet July, the monsoon took a downturn in August, with an overall deficit of 7 per cent as of August 20, the report said.

While the northwest (6 per cent above normal) has received above normal rainfall, Central India (2 per cent below normal), South Peninsula (13 per cent below normal) and eastern and northeastern regions have witnessed deficient rainfall patterns (20 per cent below normal).