App-based drivers announce all-India ‘breakdown’ over fares

App-based transport workers affiliated with Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter and other ride-hailing platforms will bring services to a halt across the country on Saturday, observing an All-India “breakdown” to protest what they describe as plummeting incomes and deepening exploitation in the sector.

The nationwide action has been called by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), which accuse both the Centre and state governments of failing to enforce minimum base fares under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.

In a statement issued on Friday, the unions said that despite the notified guidelines, aggregator companies continue to unilaterally fix fares, pushing drivers into unsustainable working hours and eroding their earnings. “The absence of notified minimum base fares has allowed platforms to dictate terms, worsening exploitation of workers,” the unions said.

Shaik Salahuddin, founder president of TGPWU and co-founder and national general secretary of IFAT, said the guidelines clearly mandate that base fares be fixed in consultation with recognised worker unions, a provision that remains unimplemented. “Aggregator companies are openly violating the spirit of the law, while governments remain silent spectators,” he said.