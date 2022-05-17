Appeal filed in SC against Delhi HC's split verdict on criminalisation of marital rape

An appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's split verdict on the issue of criminalisation of marital rape on a batch of petitions challenging the exception in the law that exempts husbands from being prosecuted for non-consensual sexual intercourse with their wives.

The appeal has been filed by Khushboo Saifi, one of the petitioners before the high court.

The high court on May 11 had delivered a split verdict on the issue.

However, both the judges --Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice C Hari Shankar--on the bench concurred with each other for granting a certificate of leave to appeal to the Supreme Court in the matter as it involves substantial questions of law which requires a decision from the top court.