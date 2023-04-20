Apple opens first store in Delhi; CEO Tim Cook welcomes customers

Apple chief executive Tim Cook on Thursday welcomed customers at the company's first store opened in the national capital.

Located at Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi, the barricade for Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates. However, the Saket store is smaller than the Apple store opened in Jio World Drive at Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday.

The Apple Saket store in Delhi is half the size of the Mumbai store where the company will pay a portion of total sales from the store as rent or Rs 40 lakh per month, whichever is higher, according to sources.