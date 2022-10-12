Apple to roll out 5G software update in December in India

As India rolls out 5G in a phased manner starting with key metro cities, Apple on Wednesday said that 5G on its iPhones in the country will be made available in December.



In a statement to IANS, the tech giant said it is working with its carrier partners in India to create the best 5G experience for iPhone users.



"We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed," the company told IANS.



"5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December," Apple added.



Those using iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (third generation) models will get an upcoming software update on 5G.