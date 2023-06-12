Applicants have discretion to choose HC, trial court to file anticipatory bail plea: Delhi HC

Therefore, the court concluded that it has the jurisdiction to entertain bail applications under Section 438, even if the applicant has not first approached the court of session.



Considering the fact that both Pankaj and Basant were not named in the case, the ED did not implicate them in any of the scheduled offences under the PMLA, and they were not summoned by the probe agency, the court granted interim protection.



It stated that in the interest of justice and in accordance with Article 21 of the Constitution of India, the applicants should be granted interim protection until the next hearing, which is scheduled for July 5.