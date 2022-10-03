Appointment on compassionate ground concession not a right: Supreme Court

Setting aside the high court judgement, it said both the single judge as well as the division bench had committed an error in directing the appellants to reconsider her case for appointment on compassionate ground.



The bench noted that her application for compassionate appointment was rejected in February 2018 on the grounds that her name was not in the list of dependants submitted by the deceased employee and that the policy was to give employment to widow or son or unmarried daughter of the employee.



It also noted that in December 2019, the appellants had again rejected her application for appointment on compassionate ground on the grounds that 24 years had lapsed since the death of the employee. It also did not meet the primary test of scheme that the deceased employee should be the "sole bread winner of his family" since his wife was gainfully employed with the Kerala State Health Services Department at the time of his death, the bench said.