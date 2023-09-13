AR Rahman's event planner says singer not responsible, apologies for mismanagement

Musician AR Rahman has nothing to do with the "inconveniences" caused to people during his September 10 concert in Chennai managed by ACTC Events, the event planner said on Wednesday.

Hemanth, the firm's founder and CEO, shared a video on Instagram and appealed that Rahman may not be targeted on social media as "ACTC takes responsibility" for the problems faced by people on Sunday. He assured to refund ticket cost of those who had missed out.

"There were many inconveniences (such as) those unable to enter despite having tickets--(we) apologise for such inconvenience. We did all the arrangements to enthrall people who wanted to listen to Rahman. Sorry for that (the problems). ACTC takes responsibility, for the said issues," he added.

Rahman's role was confined to delivering a grand show and he did that and those who were seated in the venue enjoyed the show, Hemanth added.