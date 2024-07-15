Are urban Naxals really threatening peace in Maharashtra?

The police will then have the power to seize both moveable and immoveable property of such people. It will not require any warrant or approval of a court of law but will receive approval from the district magistrate. It will be the police which will decide which books and literature are ‘lawful’ and which are not. What is more, police will have the power to evict such people from their own property.

If women and children are residing in the premises, police will be required to give them ‘reasonable time’ to vacate the premises, leaving the time vague and the discretion to the police.

Lawyers and activists alike have pointed out that vague and generalised definitions in the poorly drafted Bill allow for arbitrary interpretations. With no clarity on what would constitute “a danger, menace to public order, peace and tranquility”, left for the police to decide, activist and lawyer Teesta Setalvad sarcastically commented that cooking on the street could also be held as a dangerous act.

While the Bill provides for an advisory board to supervise the police action, any ‘sitting or retired judge or anyone who qualifies to be a judge’ can be appointed to the board. This would allow the police to decide in favour of pro-police and mean public prosecutors and place them in the board.

Colin Gonsalves, writing in the Indian Express, recalls his talks across the country on the law and comments, “If I encourage disobedience by peaceful means, of authorities promoting illegalities such as tree cutting and environmental degradation, or if I innocently participate in a meeting of social workers protesting against torture by the police and fake encounters, I am immediately liable to be arrested and kept in jail for three years. It is no excuse for me to say that I did not know the identity of some of the organisers who, according to the police, had dubious links with certain organisations.