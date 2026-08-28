Armed group attacks participants at ‘I Am Malala’ reading session in Ahmedabad

Three people have been arrested after participants at a reading session of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai’s memoir, I Am Malala, were attacked at a public garden in Ahmedabad, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Vastrapur Garden on Thursday evening, leaving two people injured.

Vastrapur police station inspector G.M. Chaudhary said nearly 20 people, including women, had gathered at the garden to read and discuss the memoir.

As the participants were leaving after the session, a group of around 18 to 20 people arrived and confronted them over their choice of book. The individuals claimed to be associated with the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, according to police.