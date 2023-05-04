Army ALH Dhruv crashes in J-K’s Kishtwar region, three injured

An Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, injuring three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, officials said.

The advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv crashed on the banks of a stream in Machina area of Marwah, cut off from the district headquarters due to heavy snow, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal.

The crash took place around 10.35 am. The wreckage was found on the banks of the stream, he said.