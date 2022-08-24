Army cautions against unauthorised sale of outfits resembling combat uniforms to public in J-K

In the interest of national security, the army on Wednesday cautioned against unauthorised sale of outfits resembling its combat uniforms to the public, an official said.



The Northern Army Command, along with the police, have already carried out a chain of awareness campaigns in Udhampur city in order to dissuade sellers from trading unauthorised uniforms, he said.



The measure has been initiated as easy access to the Indian Army uniforms in open markets causes a potential threat to the security of military establishments and their personnel, public relations officer for the Northern Command said.