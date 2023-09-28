Army Chief calls for embracing 'unity of effort' for peace, stability in Indo-Pacific

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Wednesday, 27 September called for embracing the concept of 'unity of effort' as the guiding principle by like-minded nations to confront multifaceted challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region.

In an address at the closing session of the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference (IPACC), he said the solutions to the challenges demand creativity, innovation, flexibility and inclusive collaboration.

The Indian Army hosted the two-day conclave to evolve a common strategy to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Delegates from over 30 countries, which included chiefs of around 15 armies, attended it.

"The common understanding achieved by us on various issues must now steer our aggregated course of action in the future. It is in this spirit of cohesion, that I urge each one of us to embrace the concept of 'unity of effort', as our guiding principle," Gen Pande said.

He said peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific are not abstract ideals and that they are the foundation upon which the dreams and aspirations of millions of people rest.

Gen Pande said the Indian Army stands committed to these ideals.