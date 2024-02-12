Army Chief Gen Pande leaves for four-day US trip

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Monday, 12 February left for the US on a four-day visit aimed at exploring ways to further expand bilateral military engagement.

The Army described Gen Pande's visit from 13 to 16 February as "significant" and said it underscores deepening military cooperation between the two countries.

The Chief of Army Staff will engage in high-level discussions and interactions with Gen Randy George, Chief of Staff of the US Army, and other senior American military leaders.

"This visit underscores the deepening military cooperation and strategic partnership between India and the United States, aiming to further strengthen defence cooperation and foster stronger bonds between the armies of both nations," the Army said.

Highlights of the visit include a prestigious US Army Honour Guard ceremony, a solemn laying of the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Arlington National Cemetery and a comprehensive tour of the Pentagon.

These engagements symbolise the respect and mutual commitment towards global peace and security shared between the two countries, the Army said.

"This visit is another milestone in the Indo-US defence relationship, reflecting a mutual desire to enhance military collaboration, exchange strategic perspectives on global threat perceptions, and work together toward future force development and modernisation," it said.

"The engagements between General Manoj Pande and senior leadership of the United States Army are poised to yield substantive outcomes, fostering an environment conducive to shared security interests and defence cooperation," it said.

Ideas will be exchanged on crucial topics such as the transformation in the Indian Army, global threat perception, future force development and modernisation, and co-production and co-development initiatives, officials said.