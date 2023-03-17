Army chopper crash: Bodies of deceased pilots flown to home states

The duo was killed when a Cheetah helicopter of the Army, on an operational sortie from Missamari in Assam to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, crashed near Mandala in West Kameng district on Thursday morning.



A court of inquiry has been ordered by the Army to ascertain the cause of the accident.



Lt Col. Reddy's body is expected to reach Hyderabad at 6 pm. It will be taken to his native place at Yadadri in Telengana by road.



The aircraft with the co-pilot's body is scheduled to reach Madurai at 8 pm, the spokesperson added.