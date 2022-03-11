Army chopper crashes in north Kashmir, cause and casualties not known
An Army helicopter crashed in a remote area of Gurez Sector in north Kashmir on Friday, officials said. The cause of the crash and casualties, if any, were not known immediately
The area is located near the Line of Control with Pakistan.
